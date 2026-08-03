Greatest western elongation makes Mercury easier to spot at dawn
Technology
Mercury just reached its greatest western elongation, making it much easier to spot in the morning sky this week.
Usually hidden by the Sun's glare, Mercury is now shining brighter and standing out at dawn, a rare chance for anyone curious about planets.
See Mercury 4:30-5am BST
The best time to catch Mercury is early morning between 4:30 and 5am BST, looking east-northeast about a handspan above the horizon.
If you use binoculars, stop before sunrise on Tuesday morning in London (5:28am BST) for safety.
Bonus: Mars will also be visible higher up in the eastern sky, so you can see two planets at once, no fancy equipment needed!