Green Bank Telescope tracks Orion's Integrity capsule during Artemis 2

GBT Orion speed within 0.2mm/s

GBT measured Orion's speed with mind-blowing accuracy, just 0.2mm per second off NASA's own numbers.

As Anthony Remijan put it, "It's like having a speedometer in your car that can track your speed within 0.0004 decimal places per hour,"

The telescope has helped out on big missions before (like DART in 2022), and National Science Foundation officials say this kind of inter-agency support helps make the most of NSF capabilities.