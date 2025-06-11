What's the story

Greenland's ice sheet witnessed an alarming rate of melting during a heatwave in May, with the melt being 17 times faster than the average for the month, a report by World Weather Attribution (WWA) revealed on Wednesday.

The unprecedented event also affected Iceland, where record-high temperatures were measured.

The Arctic region is especially vulnerable to global warming, heating up four times faster than the rest of the planet since 1979, according to a 2022 study in the scientific journal Nature.