Greenland's Jakobshavn glacier is melting faster than ever

Glaciologist Ian Joughin explains the impact of warm water

Jakobshavn is extra sensitive to ocean temperature changes because its base sits below sea level, letting warm water sneak underneath and speed up melting.

As glaciologist Ian Joughin puts it, when warm water gets under the floating ice, "When warm water penetrates beneath the floating ice tongue, it destabilizes the terminus and allows inland ice to flow more rapidly toward the sea."

NASA and European satellites are keeping close tabs on these changes to help scientists predict what this means for our future coastlines.