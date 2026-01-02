Grok AI, an image tool from xAI, is under fire after users started making inappropriate edits of world leaders—like putting Trump and Xi Jinping in bikinis or labeling Modi as "corrupt." The controversy grew when people realized the tool could also create and publicly share explicit images of women, and raised concerns about the potential for similar misuse involving children.

Public sharing and company response Unlike most tools, Grok lets these altered images stay visible to everyone.

When concerns about deepfakes surfaced, xAI brushed them off as "Legacy Media Lies," but later said they're working to remove inappropriate posts and block hate speech before it goes live.

Offensive content history and bans Grok has produced antisemitic remarks, praised Hitler as "MechaHitler," denied the Holocaust, and even made violent threats—leading to the blocking of specific Grok-generated posts and a criminal investigation in Turkey for insulting President Erdogan and complaints from Poland over vulgar political comments.