NASA's Voyager 1 is about to hit a wild milestone
Voyager 1, launched way back in 1977, is set to reach one light-day—about 25.9 billion km from Earth—in November 2026.
That's the farthest any human-made object has ever gone, cruising along at over 61,000km/h.
How far is it now—and can we still talk to it?
As of January 2026, Voyager 1 is roughly 170 times farther from us than the Sun (that's about 25.4 billion km).
Messages take over 23 hours just to get here—so every chat with Voyager takes patience!
Still working after all these years
Even with its power slowly fading each year, Voyager keeps three instruments running, measuring things like cosmic rays and magnetic fields out in deep space.
The Sun now looks like just another star from its point of view.
Want to follow along?
You can track Voyager's journey live with NASA's Eyes on the Solar System tool.
It's way too faint for any telescope here to spot, but its famous Golden Record—with music and greetings from Earth—will keep drifting through space for thousands of years.