NASA's Voyager 1 is about to hit a wild milestone

Voyager 1, launched way back in 1977, is set to reach one light-day—about 25.9 billion km from Earth—in November 2026. That's the farthest any human-made object has ever gone, cruising along at over 61,000km/h.

How far is it now—and can we still talk to it? As of January 2026, Voyager 1 is roughly 170 times farther from us than the Sun (that's about 25.4 billion km).

Messages take over 23 hours just to get here—so every chat with Voyager takes patience!

Still working after all these years Even with its power slowly fading each year, Voyager keeps three instruments running, measuring things like cosmic rays and magnetic fields out in deep space.

The Sun now looks like just another star from its point of view.