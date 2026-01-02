OpenAI shifts focus to audio-first AI ahead of gadget launch

OpenAI is making a major push into audio artificial intelligence (AI), according to The Information. The company has merged several engineering, product, and research teams over the last two months to improve its audio models. This strategic move comes ahead of the anticipated launch of an audio-first personal device in about a year. This gadget is rumored to be a ChatGPT-powered pen .

Industry trend Tech industry shifts toward audio-centric future The shift at OpenAI mirrors a broader trend in the tech industry, where audio is becoming more important. Smart speakers have already made voice assistants common in over a third of US homes. Meta recently added a feature to its Ray-Ban smart glasses that uses five microphones to help users hear conversations in noisy places.

Tech advancements Google and Tesla explore audio innovations Google has also been exploring audio tech, testing "Audio Overviews" since June. The feature turns search results into conversational summaries. Meanwhile, Tesla is integrating xAI's chatbot Grok into its cars to create a conversational voice assistant that can manage everything from navigation to climate control through natural dialog.

Startup involvement Start-ups join the audio AI race The audio AI trend isn't just limited to tech giants. Several start-ups are also investing in this technology, albeit with varying degrees of success. For instance, the makers of Humane AI Pin spent hundreds of millions on their screenless wearable device. Meanwhile, Sandbar and another company led by Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky are working on AI rings that could launch in 2026.