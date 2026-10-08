SpaceX's Grok Bot will sometimes use rival models for queries
What's the story
SpaceX has announced a major update to its Grok Bot agent service. The company's CEO Elon Musk shared the news on X, revealing that the service will now use a variety of models before picking "whatever is most likely to give you the best outcome" for user requests. This marks a shift in SpaceX's approach toward artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure development.
Model selection
Grok Bot will use Claude Opus 5.5, MidJourney, and Suno
The updated Grok Bot will be using a range of models, including Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5, MidJourney for image generation, and Suno for audio creation.
Musk explained that "Simple questions will route to small, fast models. Questions with complex answers will route to large models."
This strategy is aimed at optimizing user experience by providing the most relevant and efficient responses.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Musk's post
Important note regarding Grok @Bot:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2026
Going forward, @SpaceX will use the best back end model for any given task, including Claude Opus 5.5, MidJourney, Suno and other leading APIs.
Whatever is most likely to give you the best outcome.
Ongoing progress
SpaceX will continue developing its own AI model
Despite this new direction, there are no signs that SpaceX will stop developing its own AI model.
Musk had previously predicted that by version 5, it would bypass all the competitors.
The company is also reportedly changing its name from SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI to reflect its pursuit of "super intelligence."
AI collaboration
SpaceX has partnered with Anthropic
Earlier this year, SpaceX partnered with Anthropic to let it use its Colossus data center for training and running its Claude model. The company has also rented space to other firms.
Musk recently confirmed that Beam, an open-source model from Reflection AI, was trained on Colossus servers.
These collaborations highlight SpaceX's commitment to advancing AI technology through strategic partnerships and shared resources.