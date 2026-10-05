'AI' out, 'SI' in: Musk to rebrand SpaceXAI as SpaceXSI
What's the story
Elon Musk has announced that his artificial intelligence (AI) firm, SpaceXAI, will be rebranded as SpaceXSI. The change comes in light of US President Donald Trump's recent push to replace the term "artificial intelligence" with "super intelligence" across the tech industry. The move follows an executive order signed by Trump on September 29, directing federal agencies to use "Super Intelligence," or "SI," instead of AI in official documents and communications.
Name change rationale
Trump conducted public poll for AI alternative
Before issuing the executive order, Trump had conducted a public poll on X and Truth Social to find an alternative to "artificial intelligence."
The options included "superior intelligence" and "supreme intelligence," but "Super Intelligence" was the most popular choice.
The White House's executive order explains that the term Super Intelligence better reflects the true potential of today's technologies, which are designed to enhance human creativity and enable Americans to accomplish previously unimaginable tasks.
Past transformations
Musk's latest name change
Musk has already adopted the new terminology, mistakenly using "AI" before Trump on Tuesday but quickly correcting himself to "SI."
This isn't the first time Musk's company has undergone a name change. In July, xAI was officially rebranded as SpaceXAI after being acquired by SpaceX five months earlier.
The rebranding brought Grok and other AI products under the SpaceX umbrella.
Industry agreement
Tech leaders sign 'morally binding' super intelligence accord
After a meeting with Trump over AI safety concerns, top tech leaders signed a "morally binding" Super Intelligence accord.
The one-page document seeks to establish voluntary safety standards for the AI industry. Although not legally enforceable, it could be incorporated into laws or regulations in the future.
It was signed by six tech bosses of major tech firms including Google, Anthropic, Meta, OpenAI, xAI and NVIDIA.