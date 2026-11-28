Groww launches GR-1 and MF Prime AI tools for investors
Groww just rolled out two fresh AI features, GR-1 and MF Prime, to make investing a lot easier.
GR-1 acts like your personal stock assistant, letting you analyze stocks and manage watchlists in over 20 Indian languages (voice input included).
MF Prime helps you pick mutual funds by blending smart AI picks with advice from Groww's own research team.
Groww reaches 24 million users ₹3.95L/cr assets
This launch comes as around 70% of Groww's active users are now using multiple products on the platform.
Since starting in 2016 with only 600 customers, Groww has grown to 24 million users and manages assets worth ₹3.95 lakh crore.
They've also introduced digital HUF and NRI accounts, so there's something for pretty much everyone looking to invest, from ETFs to specialized funds.