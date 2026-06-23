GRS 1915+105 spins at 95% of maximum, shows Einstein's frame-dragging
Technology
A massive black hole called GRS 1915+105, sitting about 36,000 light-years away in our galaxy, spins incredibly fast, 95% of its maximum possible speed, and actually twists the fabric of space and time around it, thanks to something called frame-dragging (an effect Einstein predicted).
GRS 1915+105 jets offer relativity test
GRS 1915+105 shoots out powerful jets almost as fast as light, giving researchers a rare chance to see Einstein's theories play out in real life.
The super-hot gas swirling into the black hole lights up the area, making it easier for scientists to study how gravity bends reality.
This discovery is a big step toward understanding just how wild and powerful our universe can be.