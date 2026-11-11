'GTA 6' playable on Xbox One via Xbox Cloud Gaming
Big news for GTA fans: Grand Theft Auto 6 is dropping on Xbox Cloud Gaming starting November 19, 2026.
While it was first set for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, now even Xbox One players can join in through streaming: no need to upgrade their console.
Microsoft adds pay-as-you-go cloud gaming
Xbox Cloud Gaming lets you stream games on your phone, PC, or select TVs using the Series S version to save data.
You'll need Game Pass Ultimate for full access, but starting November 11, Microsoft's adding a pay-as-you-go option so you can buy gaming time without a subscription.
Plus, Rockstar favorites like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are expected to hit the cloud library soon.