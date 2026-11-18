GTA 6 release time in India: When can players start?
What's the story
Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), which has beeen in the making for 13 years, will be released on Thursday, November 19. The game will be available at midnight local time in major markets such as India, the US, UK, Australia and Japan. The highly anticipated release comes after an estimated 14.94 million pre-orders across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. This has generated around $1.45 billion in pre-launch revenue, according to third-party tracking estimates.
Launch schedule
Local time release and regional timings
The global launch of GTA 6 means players in Asia-Pacific markets will get access before their European and American counterparts.
In India, the game will unlock at midnight on November 19. However, players in Australia, Japan, and South Korea will get access earlier according to Indian time.
Rockstar Games has confirmed a local-time release for November 19 across regions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
Financial success
Pre-order estimates and platform-wise breakdown
Sensor Tower estimates that GTA 6 has generated around $1.45 billion in pre-launch revenue from approximately 14.94 million pre-orders across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms by November 16.
The majority of these pre-orders (about 75%) were for the PlayStation platform, while Xbox accounted for about 25%.
These figures are third-party estimates, as Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive have not released official country-wise pre-order or sales figures.
Anticipated success
Price in India and projected sales figures
In India, the Standard Edition of GTA 6 is priced at ₹5,999 on the PlayStation Store, while the Ultimate Edition costs ₹7,499. These prices are among the lowest in major markets.
Analytics firm Newzoo estimates that GTA 6 could sell between 37 million and 51 million copies by the end of its launch week. This could generate between $3.25 billion and $5.2 billion in revenue.