GTA 6 to include 600,000 NPC animations in Vice City
Technology
GTA 6 is set to shake up open-world games with around 600,000 animations just for its NPCs.
Rockstar isn't using shortcuts: background characters in Vice City will have their own personality and react differently depending on what's happening around them.
Rockstar explores aggressive NPC behavior
Rockstar brought in a team of Los Angeles writers and producers to give each NPC unique traits, aiming for interactions that feel real and unpredictable.
Rob Nelson, co-head of Rockstar North, shared that they're exploring aggressive behaviors to make the world feel alive.
This focus on detail means the game's release has been pushed back for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S, but Rockstar says it's all about delivering the best experience possible.