GTA VI breaks PlayStation records with over 39 million PS5 players
GTA VI just made PlayStation history, pulling in over 39 million unique PlayStation 5 players between November 19 and 22.
Fans spent a wild 683 million hours in-game (averaging 17.4 hours each), and the game set a new record for most people playing at once on PlayStation.
GTA VI nets $3.79B day 1
The hype also gave PlayStation 5 sales a serious boost, with the highest number of new console connections in a single day since launch (outside holidays).
About 70% of new PlayStation 5 owners picked GTA VI as their first game.
On day one alone, GTA VI raked in $3.79 billion in sales.