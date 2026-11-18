GTA VI introduces pause-menu photo studio for Vice City photos
GTA VI is bringing a Photo Studio to its pause menu, letting players snap custom shots around Vice City.
You'll get to play with lighting and focus settings, perfect for capturing those cool moments with Jason and Lucia, like the reflections on Ocean Beach.
GTA VI studio offers lighting tools
Just pause the game and hit Square (PS5) or X (Xbox) to open the studio.
You'll find tools like spotlights, floodlights, and softboxes, plus options to tweak aspect ratio, aperture, and depth of field. There are even post-processing effects so you can change up your scene without moving the camera.
Rockstar might add even more features in a future update (think character poses or facial expressions) to make your Vice City adventures look even better.
Rockstar has scheduled Grand Theft Auto VI for November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.