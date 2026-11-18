Just pause the game and hit Square (PS5) or X (Xbox) to open the studio.

You'll find tools like spotlights, floodlights, and softboxes, plus options to tweak aspect ratio, aperture, and depth of field. There are even post-processing effects so you can change up your scene without moving the camera.

Rockstar might add even more features in a future update (think character poses or facial expressions) to make your Vice City adventures look even better.

Rockstar has scheduled Grand Theft Auto VI for November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.