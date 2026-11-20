'GTA VI' launch hit by wild glitches and viral clips
GTA VI is finally out, but things haven't gone smoothly. Players are running into wild glitches: think characters falling through the ground or ships going sideways over the water near bridges.
While some are frustrated, others are sharing viral clips online and sharing the chaos online.
'GTA VI' criticized for 'woke' tasks
The game's also getting heat for its so-called "woke" elements, like tasks some players find unnecessary.
The streamer Michael Does Life have called GTA VI "It's CYBERPUNK 2077 all over again what is this glitchy buggy mess," pointing out the glitch clip on X.