GTA VI player Memeio finds portal to 2002 Vice City
A GTA VI player just uncovered a hidden portal that takes you straight back to the world of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City from 2002.
After solving a tricky in-game puzzle involving 12 substations and unlocking the nostalgic phrase "Life is passing me by," Twitter user Memeio found a glowing pink portal tucked away at a power station.
Paul appears, players receive Vercetti items
Stepping through, players meet Kent Paul, voiced by Danny Dyer, just like in the original game, and get to relive some classic moments.
When you return to GTA VI, you even score iconic Vice City items like Tommy Vercetti's motorcycle and shirt.
It's another cool example of how Rockstar loves weaving old-school Easter eggs into its new games for longtime fans.