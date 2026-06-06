GTA VI will be released on November 19

Not only GTA VI, these games are also launching soon

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:17 pm Jun 06, 202605:17 pm

What's the story

The impending launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) in November has started to reshape the video game release calendar. Despite not being featured at any major events, the game's presence was felt as other titles announced their release dates. The month of November is relatively free from new launches, while the rest of the year is getting crowded with major game releases. Let's take a look.