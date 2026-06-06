Not only GTA VI, these games are also launching soon
What's the story
The impending launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) in November has started to reshape the video game release calendar. Despite not being featured at any major events, the game's presence was felt as other titles announced their release dates. The month of November is relatively free from new launches, while the rest of the year is getting crowded with major game releases. Let's take a look.
Schedule changes
Major games now launching in September and October
Sony's State of Play showcase revealed that several major games are now launching in September and October. These include PlayStation exclusive Wolverine on September 15, Dune: Awakening (September 22), Control Resonant (September 24), Silent Hill: Townfall (September 24), Onimusha: Way of the Sword (September 25), and Ace Combat 8 (October 2). Other titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 were already slated for an October launch.
Future launches
Several titles pushed to 2027 and beyond
At the Summer Game Fest Live event, several major titles were announced for a 2027 release. These include Sega's crime epic Stranger Than Heaven and its Virtua Fighter spinoff Crossroads, Bandai Namco's Gundam Rogue Orbit, Capcom's "massive expansion" for Monster Hunter Wilds, Clutch, Maverick Games's debut Forza-like racer; and Telltale's The Wolf Among Us 2. The evening's big reveal was Final Fantasy VII Revelation, which is due next spring.
Strategic delay
Xbox delayed Fable to avoid competition with GTA VI
Ahead of its keynote, Xbox has also delayed Fable to 2027. The decision was partly due to the "incredible games" coming this year, including GTA VI. While not all titles moved their dates specifically because of GTA VI, some likely did. This is similar to last year's surprise September release date for Silksong, which prompted other indie titles to shift their plans.
Market impact
Take-Two expects GTA VI to set new sales records
GTA VI is seen as a guaranteed hit, being the sequel to a game that has sold nearly 230 million copies across three console generations. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of GTA publisher Take-Two, expects to "establish new record levels of operating performance driven by the November 19th launch of Grand Theft Auto VI." This potential success has led many publishers to avoid releasing their games in November.