Guard.io: 'free blue tick' Facebook phishing may hit 30,000 accounts

Google AppSheet emails target business users

The scammers are mainly after users with business or money-related profiles.

They send legit-looking emails through Google's AppSheet platform, sometimes threatening account deactivation or dangling that free verification as bait.

To dodge security filters, these emails even use invisible characters that fool systems but look normal to people.

Experts say, stay sharp and don't click on sketchy links or emails if you want your account to stay safe.