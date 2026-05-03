Guard.io: 'free blue tick' Facebook phishing may hit 30,000 accounts
A sneaky phishing scam is making the rounds on Facebook, tricking users with promises of a "free blue tick" (that coveted verification badge).
Researchers estimate that more than 30,000 accounts may already have been compromised.
According to Guard.io researchers, this campaign is tough to spot and has ties to a Vietnam-based group known for hijacking social media accounts.
Google AppSheet emails target business users
The scammers are mainly after users with business or money-related profiles.
They send legit-looking emails through Google's AppSheet platform, sometimes threatening account deactivation or dangling that free verification as bait.
To dodge security filters, these emails even use invisible characters that fool systems but look normal to people.
Experts say, stay sharp and don't click on sketchy links or emails if you want your account to stay safe.