Gucci, Balenciaga parent company suffers data breach affecting millions
Technology
Kering—the company behind Gucci, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen—just had a major data breach.
The hacking group "Shiny Hunters" says they grabbed info tied to 7.4 million customers, including names, emails, phone numbers, and the total sums spent at the brands' stores.
Kering identified the breach in June 2024 when someone got limited access to customer data from some of Kering's brands.
Financial info safe, says Kering
Kering confirmed the incident but reassured everyone that no financial info was leaked.
They've reported it to authorities and reached out to those affected.
This isn't just a one-off: luxury brands like Cartier and Louis Vuitton have faced similar hacks lately, showing that even high-end fashion isn't immune to cyber threats these days.