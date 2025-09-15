Interstellar comets could be studied using existing technology Technology Sep 15, 2025

Scientists are pitching missions to catch and study interstellar comets—basically, visitors from other solar systems—using rockets and instruments we already have.

The plan is to send spacecraft to intercept objects like 3I/ATLAS, so we can actually sample material that didn't come from our own neighborhood in space.

Surprisingly, these missions would need less fuel and speed than many regular solar system trips.