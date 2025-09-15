New York's new social media rules could end your endless scrolling
New York's SAFE For Kids Act, passed last year, is about to make social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram verify your age before showing you algorithm-driven feeds.
The goal? To help protect young people from addictive content that can impact mental health.
What happens if these rules go through?
If these rules go through, anyone not verified (or underage) will only see posts in order or just from people they follow—no more endless algorithmic scrolling.
Platforms will need parental consent for minors and must delete any verification data right away.
Breaking the rules could cost companies up to $5,000 per violation.
While New York says it's about online safety, some groups worry this could hurt privacy or free speech.
Public feedback is open for 60 days before anything becomes official.