How to create custom Durga Puja WhatsApp stickers using ChatGPT
What's the story
As India gears up for the festive celebrations of Navratri and Durga Puja, WhatsApp stickers and AI-generated art are taking over traditional e-cards. The change is largely driven by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that allows users to create stunning 3D-style Durga Puja stickers directly from their smartphones. You don't need any extra app or design software for this.
User-friendly tool
Use the image generation feature in ChatGPT
The latest versions of ChatGPT come with an integrated image generation feature. All you have to do is type a simple prompt describing the sticker you want, and voila! You get a high-quality image that is ready to be sent on WhatsApp. This makes it super easy for anyone to create custom sticker-style images in no time.
Creation process
Ask for a sticker-style image of Goddess Durga
To create a sticker using ChatGPT, first open the tool and ask it to generate a sticker-style image. Then, describe how you want Goddess Durga to look in terms of pose, background, and style. Once the image is generated, you can download it on your device. You can then share it directly on WhatsApp or save it as part of your own sticker collection.
Prompt examples
Try out different prompts for unique stickers
You can use a variety of prompts to create unique stickers with ChatGPT. For instance, you could ask it to generate a 3D-style WhatsApp sticker image of Goddess Durga riding a lion against a festive red background with the text "Subho Pujo 2025" in Bengali-style font. The possibilities are endless and you can even request cartoon or abstract versions.