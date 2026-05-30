Guillaume Lample urges Europe to build superintelligence access soon

Mistral models hosted in Europe, underfunded

Lample put it simply: "If we don't have access to it, I think we can only imagine how bad it is going to be." He's pushing for Europe to be more tech-independent.

Meanwhile, Mistral AI is hosting its models in European data centers to avoid foreign reliance, but unlike US giants with deep pockets, it is facing real funding challenges that make it tough to scale up fast.