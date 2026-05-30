Guillaume Lample urges Europe to build superintelligence access soon
Technology
Guillaume Lample, chief scientist at Mistral AI, says Europe needs to build its own access to artificial superintelligence before "superintelligence" arrives, which he thinks might happen sooner than we expect.
Without its own tech, Europe could end up depending on American companies for key innovations, and rivals might even cut off access altogether.
Mistral models hosted in Europe, underfunded
Lample put it simply: "If we don't have access to it, I think we can only imagine how bad it is going to be." He's pushing for Europe to be more tech-independent.
Meanwhile, Mistral AI is hosting its models in European data centers to avoid foreign reliance, but unlike US giants with deep pockets, it is facing real funding challenges that make it tough to scale up fast.