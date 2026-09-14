Gujarat's Institute for Plasma Research installs gyrotron on SST-1 tokamak
India just took a big step in its quest to create an "artificial sun."
Scientists at Gujarat's Institute for Plasma Research have installed a powerful new device called a gyrotron on their SST-1 tokamak.
The aim is to copy the nuclear fusion that powers real stars, forcing light atomic nuclei to combine under extreme temperatures and pressure.
Indian fusion experiments have already achieved plasma temperatures over 200 million degrees Celsius.
Gyrotron heats plasma using high-frequency microwaves
This new gyrotron heats plasma using high-frequency microwaves, helping keep things hot and stable inside the reactor, something stars do with gravity, but we need magnets here on Earth.
While we are not making electricity yet, this upgrade is a big move toward cleaner, sustainable energy and cutting down on fossil fuels in the future.