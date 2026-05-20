Gurugram garment workers asked to wear cameras for robot training
Technology
Some garment workers in Gurugram were asked to wear small cameras on their heads while working, so companies like Tesla and Boston Dynamics could use the footage to teach robots how real people do factory tasks.
This move has sparked worries about privacy and whether artificial intelligence might end up replacing human jobs.
Workers report discomfort and privacy concerns
Many workers said the cameras were uncomfortable and made them feel watched all the time.
While this kind of real-life footage helps artificial intelligence learn hands-on skills, it's raising big questions about ethics, especially since similar data collection is happening in other places too.