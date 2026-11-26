1Password hack exposes customer names and emails, passwords remain safe
What's the story
Popular password manager 1Password has confirmed a data breach that exposed customer names and email addresses. The incident occurred after a hacker gained access to the company's backend systems via an employee's corporate GitHub account. While no passwords or other sensitive information stored in customer vaults were compromised, the company has warned that this could lead to phishing attempts against users.
Attack details
How the hacker gained access to 1Password's systems
The breach was first detected on November 19, when an attacker compromised an employee's corporate GitHub account.
Using this access, the hacker copied source code from private repositories and injected malicious code into 1Password's internal servers to download user details.
The attacker also gained access to its CI/CD system that stores technical infrastructure secrets. However, the exact method of initial access remains unclear.
Data exposure
User data exposed in the breach
The hacker was able to download basic account records for a subset of users.
This included customer names, email addresses, account and user IDs, as well as the dates their accounts were created and last signed in.
The stolen data also included public keys (which are not secret), certain login protocol details (also not secret), non-secret internal metadata, and tokens from some invitation/provisioning/account recovery emails.
Security upgrades
Steps taken by 1Password to bolster security
In light of the breach, 1Password has taken several steps to bolster its security.
These include disabling the compromised GitHub account, rotating all exposed internal credentials, and tightening security controls.
The company has also hired independent cybersecurity experts to assess its response to this incident.
As a precautionary measure against potential phishing attempts, 1Password has increased email verification codes from six digits to 10 characters (letters and numbers).
Vault security
User vaults were never compromised, company assures
Despite the breach, 1Password has assured its users that their vaults were never compromised.
The company doesn't store account passwords or Secret Keys, which are needed to encrypt and decrypt user vaults.
This means even if a hacker breaks into its servers, they can't read user passwords.
As of now, it remains unclear how many customers were affected by this data breach incident.