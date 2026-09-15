Hacker steals $7.8 million from Gnosis Safe wallet on Ethereum
A hacker just swiped about $7.8 million from a Gnosis Safe wallet on Ethereum, using an automated bot called "yoink."
The attack happened on September 15, with the bot paying extra to jump ahead of other transactions.
The hacker exploited a flaw in a helper contract that skipped proper permission checks, letting them sneak in and dump 2,900 rsETH into a trading pool built minutes earlier around a worthless token called Permissionless Attacker Token, leaving the wallet with a receipt worth nothing.
AstraSec traces Multicall contract flaw
AstraSec traced the problem to a faulty check in something called the Multicall contract (not part of Gnosis Safe's main code).
Kelp DAO, which issues rsETH, quickly placed a temporary 24-hour pause on rsETH movement from the suspicious address and reassured users its contracts are safe and rsETH is fully backed.
The incident is another reminder to double-check those third-party tools when dealing with crypto wallets.