Hacker steals $7.8 million from Gnosis Safe wallet on Ethereum

A hacker just swiped about $7.8 million from a Gnosis Safe wallet on Ethereum, using an automated bot called "yoink."

The attack happened on September 15, with the bot paying extra to jump ahead of other transactions.

The hacker exploited a flaw in a helper contract that skipped proper permission checks, letting them sneak in and dump 2,900 rsETH into a trading pool built minutes earlier around a worthless token called Permissionless Attacker Token, leaving the wallet with a receipt worth nothing.