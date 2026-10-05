HackerRank launches Chakra AI interviewer after over 500,000 beta interviews
HackerRank just dropped Chakra, an AI interviewer that's shaking up how tech hiring works.
Instead of grilling you for the "right" answer, Chakra checks out your problem-solving and critical thinking skills in real-world tasks, with a bit of AI help along the way.
It's already run over 500,000 interviews for companies like Snowflake and Capgemini during its beta.
Chakra scores candidates, humans make hires
Chakra rolls all interview stages into one smooth process and makes cheating way harder. It looks at how well you work with AI ("AI fluency") and digs into your decision-making, not just what answer you land on.
While Chakra scores candidates, humans still make the final call on who gets hired.
With big names like Amazon and NVIDIA among HackerRank's customers, this could be the new normal for tech interviews.