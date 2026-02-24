Hackers are exploiting this Chrome vulnerability: Update browser immediately
Google just patched a serious Chrome vulnerability (CVE-2026-2441) that hackers were actively exploiting.
Discovered in early February 2026, this bug in the browser's font styling system let attackers sneak in through certain web pages.
Google fixed it quickly in mid-February 2026 after confirming real-world attacks.
Attackers could trigger the bug by just visiting a web page
Hackers set up sneaky web pages with tricky CSS rules—just visiting one can trigger the bug and let them run code inside Chrome's sandbox.
While that sandbox keeps most threats contained, skilled attackers could try combining this flaw with others to break out and mess with your whole system.
Update Chrome to version 145.0.7632.75/76 or 144.0.7559.75
Update Chrome right away! Make sure you're on version 145.0.7632.75/76 (Windows/macOS) or 144.0.7559.75 (Linux).
Just go to Settings > About Chrome and restart your browser after updating.
CISA added CVE-2026-2441 to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, so don't wait—protect yourself ASAP!