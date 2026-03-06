Hackers breach FBI's network for wiretap and surveillance data
The FBI just got targeted in a major cyberattack that breached a system used to manage wiretaps and foreign intelligence surveillance warrants.
An agency spokesperson confirmed, "The FBI identified and addressed suspicious activities on FBI networks," adding that they've used all their technical tools to respond—but didn't share much else.
US government and big companies have been facing hacks lately
This isn't an isolated incident—US government agencies and big companies have been facing a wave of hacks lately.
Last year, Chinese hackers broke into the Treasury Department and nuclear security networks.
Russian hackers also accessed sensitive US court records, while a group called Salt Typhoon hit at least 200 US companies including AT&T and Verizon.
All this highlights just how urgent stronger cybersecurity has become for both government and businesses.