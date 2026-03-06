Hackers breach FBI's network for wiretap and surveillance data

US government and big companies have been facing hacks lately

Last year, Chinese hackers broke into the Treasury Department and nuclear security networks.

Russian hackers also accessed sensitive US court records, while a group called Salt Typhoon hit at least 200 US companies including AT&T and Verizon.

All this highlights just how urgent stronger cybersecurity has become for both government and businesses.