Hackers breached US Air Force's Cloud One, White House investigates
Hackers managed to break into the US Air Force's Cloud One platform earlier this year, but luckily, nothing mission-critical or classified was touched.
The White House is now looking into what happened and how to prevent future cyber threats.
Pentagon mitigated Cloud One threat
The Pentagon's Cyber Defense Command has mitigated the threat to Cloud One, which handles global Air Force data and operations.
This breach highlights just how tricky cybersecurity is getting, especially with AI making it easier for hackers to find weak spots.
With recent separate hackings of an unclassified CIA system and the FBI's national law enforcement database, it's a reminder that even major networks need constant upgrades.