Hackers hijack developer account in 20 minutes, compromise 317 packages

Mini Shai-Hulud targets password manager credentials

The attackers' code was set up to steal service credentials, including those for password managers, making it easier to grab sensitive information and spread malware.

This campaign, called "Mini Shai-Hulud," affected libraries like Antv from Alibaba and even showed up on GitHub.

It follows another recent attack on TanStack that caused trouble for OpenAI and other organizations, highlighting how vulnerable open-source projects can be right now.