Hackers steal data of multiple major companies from Salesforce
Technology
A hacking group—going by names like Lapsus$, Scattered Spider, and ShinyHunters—has stolen almost a billion records from customer databases hosted on Salesforce.
They've set up a dark web site to pressure companies into paying ransoms to avoid having their stolen data published online, and this was first spotted by security researchers today.
Companies affected and the hackers' demands
Major companies like Google, Allianz Life, Qantas, Stellantis, TransUnion, Kering, and Workday have confirmed their data was hit.
Others like FedEx and Toyota are listed on the hackers' site but haven't said anything yet.
The hackers want Salesforce to negotiate or risk customer info being leaked—and so far, Salesforce hasn't responded publicly.