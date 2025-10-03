Hackers steal data of multiple major companies from Salesforce

Companies affected and the hackers' demands

Major companies like Google, Allianz Life, Qantas, Stellantis, TransUnion, Kering, and Workday have confirmed their data was hit.

Others like FedEx and Toyota are listed on the hackers' site but haven't said anything yet.

The hackers want Salesforce to negotiate or risk customer info being leaked—and so far, Salesforce hasn't responded publicly.