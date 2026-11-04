Hackers tampered with France's national blood freezers using Coolworld gear
Technology
Hackers broke into the refrigeration systems at France's national blood establishment, trying to crank freezer temperatures from nearly -30 Celsius all the way up to 110 Celsius, definitely not ideal for storing plasma.
The attack hit facilities in Bourgogne-Franche-Comte by tampering with equipment from Coolworld, a company that helps keep medical supplies cold.
Technician stopped spike no operational consequences
Luckily, an on-call technician caught the weird temperature spike overnight and stopped any damage before it started.
The French health ministry said there was no operational consequences on blood storage or transfusions.
This whole incident is a big reminder: health care tech really needs strong cybersecurity and constant monitoring, especially when third-party systems are involved.