Hackers use Google search ads, AI chats to infect Macs
Technology
Hackers are now using Google Search ads and AI chatbot chats to sneak malware onto Macs, according to security researcher Berk Albayrak (May 11, 2026).
If you search for things like "Claude Mac download," you might see a sponsored link that looks legit, but it actually leads to a chat with fake install steps for "Claude Code on Mac."
Chat installs MacSync stealing sensitive data
The chat gives instructions that tell users to run Terminal commands, but instead of installing real software, these commands drop malware called "MacSync."
This malware grabs your browser passwords, cookies, Apple Keychain data, and even system info like your location.
Researchers warn: Don't click on sketchy ads or run random Terminal commands. Your personal data could be at risk.