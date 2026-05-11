Hackers use Google search ads, AI chats to infect Macs Technology May 11, 2026

Hackers are now using Google Search ads and AI chatbot chats to sneak malware onto Macs, according to security researcher Berk Albayrak (May 11, 2026).

If you search for things like "Claude Mac download," you might see a sponsored link that looks legit, but it actually leads to a chat with fake install steps for "Claude Code on Mac."