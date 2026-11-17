Hackers used Optimizely to target 178 websites for cryptocurrency theft
Big names like Zoom, HSBC, and CNN were among the websites of 178 organizations targeted in an effort to steal cryptocurrency.
Hackers slipped malicious code into these sites using Optimizely, aiming to swap out cryptocurrency payment addresses and grab credit card details.
The attack even tried to infect iPhones by planting exploit code on iOS devices.
Salesforce disables rogue Optimizely scripts
Salesforce stepped in to investigate and has already disabled the rogue scripts.
Other companies like Apple and IKEA haven't commented yet.
If you've used any of these sites lately, it's a good idea to double-check your recent transactions, just to be safe from any sneaky surprises.