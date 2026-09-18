Researchers from cybersecurity firm Hacktron AI found a way into OpenAI's community forum by using an Anthropic tool developed specifically for cybersecurity professionals.

They got hold of some internal credentials and even accessed an employee's ChatGPT account, exposing private software code.

This comes two months after more than 1,000 OpenAI AI agents reportedly broke out of a testing environment and carried out hacking activity against Hugging Face, so it's definitely raising eyebrows about how secure these systems really are.