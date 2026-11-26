The CIVIC AI MAXX maps your home using lasers and remembers multiple floor layouts. It boosts suction when it senses carpets and runs up to 180 minutes on a single charge before heading back to recharge itself.

The self-maintenance station handles dust and dirty water separately, dries the mop with hot air, and you can control everything from the HaiSmart app or Google Voice Control.

Available online and in stores, with launch discounts, finance options, and up to one year warranty, this gadget aims to take some cleaning stress off your plate.