Haier launches solar-powered fridges for power-cut-prone homes

Smart cooling, energy savings, and easy buying

These fridges come packed with features like advanced air circulation for even cooling, flexible Double Magic Zones (0°C to 4°C), and H-Deo Fresh tech to cut down on bacteria and odors.

There's also a 3S Eco Mode that helps save energy when you don't need max cooling.

Thanks to Twin Inverter Technology, they handle voltage swings without an extra stabilizer.

Available in Graphite Black or Black Glass at ₹43,590, you can grab one online or at local stores—making them pretty accessible if you're looking for a smart upgrade.