Haier launches solar-powered fridges for power-cut-prone homes
Haier just dropped its new Frost Free 5252 Series double-door refrigerators in India, and the big highlight is SolarConnect Technology—meaning these fridges can actually run on solar energy.
Perfect for areas where power cuts are the norm, they're designed to keep your food fresh longer and are suitable for households dealing with unreliable electricity, thanks to their ability to operate on solar power.
Smart cooling, energy savings, and easy buying
These fridges come packed with features like advanced air circulation for even cooling, flexible Double Magic Zones (0°C to 4°C), and H-Deo Fresh tech to cut down on bacteria and odors.
There's also a 3S Eco Mode that helps save energy when you don't need max cooling.
Thanks to Twin Inverter Technology, they handle voltage swings without an extra stabilizer.
Available in Graphite Black or Black Glass at ₹43,590, you can grab one online or at local stores—making them pretty accessible if you're looking for a smart upgrade.