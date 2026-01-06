Smart glasses for the blind: Tech that's actually helpful

What's on the market?

Meta's Ray-Ban AI glasses ($299) use the Be My Eyes app to connect users with volunteers for real-time assistance.

Agiga's EchoVision, coming early 2026 at $599 (plus subscription), features a wide-angle camera and even had input from Stevie Wonder.

Envision and Solos teamed up on a $699 pair that brings AI narration and includes Ally software for the first year (subscription required thereafter).