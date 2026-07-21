Halliday unveils 2nd generation smart glasses with dual waveguides
Halliday just dropped its second-generation smart glasses, and they're a big step up from the first version.
Instead of one display, you now get dual waveguide screens: each lens projects a crisp green image that's brighter and easier to see.
The design is lighter and sleeker too.
Glasses no cameras AI features $599
Privacy gets top billing here: no cameras on board, so you don't have to worry about being recorded.
Battery life lasts up to 12 hours for all-day use.
You'll find handy AI tools like Meeting Flow for live meeting insights, plus real-time translation in 45 or more languages, voice control via an AI assistant, captioning, and even teleprompters for presentations.
Pre-orders start at $599 (with a $10 deposit scoring you a $100 discount), and shipping kicks off in September 2026.