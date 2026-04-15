Hangzhou restaurant uses face and tongue scans to suggest dishes
Technology
A restaurant in Hangzhou, China, is getting a lot of buzz for letting AI pick your food.
At 24 Jieqi Robot Restaurant, you just walk in, get your face and tongue scanned, and the system suggests dishes based on what's good for you.
It's a cool mix of old-school food wisdom and high-tech smarts that has people talking about where dining is headed.
Robots handle 60% of kitchen work
Here, eight robots handle about 60% of kitchen work, like cooking and cleaning.
Chef Deng Xuhui says this takes pressure off humans so they can focus on making ingredients shine and inventing new recipes.
Diners seem happy with tasty, affordable robot-made meals. But not everyone's sold. Some worry about jobs disappearing as tech takes over more kitchen tasks.