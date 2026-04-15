Hangzhou restaurant uses face and tongue scans to suggest dishes Technology Apr 15, 2026

A restaurant in Hangzhou, China, is getting a lot of buzz for letting AI pick your food.

At 24 Jieqi Robot Restaurant, you just walk in, get your face and tongue scanned, and the system suggests dishes based on what's good for you.

It's a cool mix of old-school food wisdom and high-tech smarts that has people talking about where dining is headed.