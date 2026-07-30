Harper Adams researchers design humanoid robots for multitasking farm work
Technology
Humanoid robots might soon help out on farms, thanks to researchers at Harper Adams University.
These robots are designed to handle jobs like harvesting, planting, and pruning, and unlike typical farm machines, they can multitask and adapt to different needs.
Professor Cheein highlights programming and teamwork
Fernando Auat Cheein, a professor, says these robots can be programmed to work faster and be switched between tasks easily.
The goal isn't to replace people but to create a team where humans and robots share the workload.
Teaching the robots social skills is also a big focus, so they can fit in smoothly alongside human workers and boost farm productivity together.