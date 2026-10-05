Harsh Savergaonkar keeps mother connected from abroad with Claude scripts
Technology
Harsh Savergaonkar found a creative way to stay close to his mom while working abroad: he set up an old Linux laptop on the family's dining table to keep a nonstop video call running with her.
To make sure tech issues don't get in the way, he got Claude to write scripts so their connection stays strong.
Mom restarts call, Harsh Savergaonkar praised
If the call drops, Harsh's mom just presses one button and Claude takes care of the rest: no tech stress needed.
Harsh shared on social media how this lets them share daily life together without needing to talk all the time, making every moment feel special.
People online loved both the heartfelt idea and clever tech fix, with some joking it felt like something out of sci-fi, and others suggesting cool improvements like smart notifications.