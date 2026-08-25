Harvard researchers grow mini human brain organoids nearly 7 years

By mixing cells from an artificial brain that was one year old with much younger ones, the team found that the older cells grew faster, kind of "warped time" in the dish.

The organoids even remembered their own age, showing real potential for long-term research.

According to lead scientist Paola Arlotta, these mini-brains might have lasted even longer if they had not been destroyed.

This breakthrough could really move forward research on tough conditions like Alzheimer's and schizophrenia by giving scientists more time to watch how these diseases develop.