Harvard researchers grow mini human brain organoids nearly 7 years
Harvard researchers just set a new record by growing mini human brain organoids for almost seven years, way longer than anyone has managed before.
These tiny, 3-D clusters act like simplified brains and help scientists study how our brains develop, what goes wrong in diseases, and even test out new treatments.
Mixed age organoids retain age memory
By mixing cells from an artificial brain that was one year old with much younger ones, the team found that the older cells grew faster, kind of "warped time" in the dish.
The organoids even remembered their own age, showing real potential for long-term research.
According to lead scientist Paola Arlotta, these mini-brains might have lasted even longer if they had not been destroyed.
This breakthrough could really move forward research on tough conditions like Alzheimer's and schizophrenia by giving scientists more time to watch how these diseases develop.