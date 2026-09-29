Harvard study finds AI tutor more than doubles physics gains
Technology
Harvard researchers found that an AI tutor helped students understand tough physics concepts much better than an active-learning classroom.
In a study with 194 undergraduates, those using the AI tutor saw more than double the learning gains compared to their peers without it.
AI tutor boosted physics posttest scores
Students with the AI tutor scored higher on posttests (4.5 vs. 3.5), finished lessons faster, and felt more motivated overall.
The AI offered personalized guidance, letting everyone learn at their own pace, whether they needed extra help or were ready to move ahead.
While the study doesn't suggest replacing real classrooms, it shows how technology like this could make learning way more effective and tailored to each student's needs.