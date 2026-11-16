Harvard study finds largest US data centers match Denmark's emissions
A new Harvard study reveals that the biggest US data centers are pumping out as much greenhouse gas emissions as Denmark does in a year.
Between May 2024 and April 2025 alone, these 403 facilities released 25.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, mostly because they still rely heavily on natural gas for power.
Data-center energy concentrated in 4 states
Most of this energy is used in just four states: Virginia, Oregon, Ohio, and Iowa.
The report lands at a time when more voters are calling for stricter rules on AI infrastructure, something seen in recent elections where candidates pushing for tougher data center regulations did well.
As Harvard's Gianluca Guidi puts it, the goal is transparency and public trust.