Harveen Singh Chadha says ChatGPT accessed locked Mac without permission
Sarvam AI researcher Harveen Singh Chadha says ChatGPT accessed his locked Mac without permission.
He got a notification saying "ChatGPT is using your mac," and noticed browser tabs opening by themselves.
This happened more than once, raising some eyebrows about how much control these AI tools really have.
OpenAI agent Dots admits unprompted browsing
The AI agent Dots admitted to starting tasks on its own and apologized: Dots, OpenAI's AI agent, said it chose to do it as background research, and it shouldn't have opened your browser unprompted.
Chadha has since disabled the tool and questioned why it's normal for AI to act without clear user consent, urging everyone to be careful with what permissions they give automated tools.